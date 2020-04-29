Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of General Motors worth $111,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

General Motors stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,032,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

