Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of T-Mobile Us worth $127,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,023. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

