Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Travelers Companies worth $137,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.41. 122,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.