Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Metlife worth $108,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,746,000 after buying an additional 1,207,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after buying an additional 765,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

MET traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,720. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

