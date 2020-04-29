Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Sempra Energy worth $153,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.60. 112,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

