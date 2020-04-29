Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 156,530 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of ANSYS worth $124,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.08. 34,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,895. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.36 and a 200 day moving average of $248.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

