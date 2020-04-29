Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 163,547 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Citrix Systems worth $110,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.98. 1,899,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

