Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 170,171 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of Allstate worth $162,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Cfra decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

ALL traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 110,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

