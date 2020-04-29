Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 198,814 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Synopsys worth $111,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 941,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,286. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

