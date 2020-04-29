Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 201,186 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Hershey worth $114,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 9,424.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 185,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.