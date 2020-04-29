Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 243,021 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Tc Pipelines worth $158,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

