Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 261,847 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of HP worth $106,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $269,825,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 13,155,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,310,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.