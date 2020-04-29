Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 310,029 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Franco Nevada worth $111,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,618,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. 101,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,037. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

