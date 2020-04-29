Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 49,453 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of AutoZone worth $128,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,996,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,053.74. 187,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,080.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

