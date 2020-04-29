Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 551,321 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,321 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Phillips 66 worth $137,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 3,931,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,057. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

