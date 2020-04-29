Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 558,730 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of AFLAC worth $125,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 1,888,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

