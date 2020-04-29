Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 912,463 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 652.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.98% of IPG Photonics worth $116,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $23,939,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

