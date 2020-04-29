Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 98,735 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Consolidated Edison worth $126,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 1,406,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

