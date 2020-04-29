Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Microchip Technology worth $115,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

