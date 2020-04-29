Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ResMed worth $145,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,235. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

