Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $125,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 3,625,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,376. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

