Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of DexCom worth $150,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

DexCom stock traded up $31.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.48. 1,792,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,791. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average is $232.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $344.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

