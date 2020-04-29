Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.44% of Trimble worth $114,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after buying an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 721,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,736. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

