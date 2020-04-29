Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Msci worth $147,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Msci by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $15.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.56. 414,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.44. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.