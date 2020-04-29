Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Norfolk Southern worth $160,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after buying an additional 161,512 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. 179,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

