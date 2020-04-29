Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.22 Million Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of 2U worth $106,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

TWOU traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 1,213,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.