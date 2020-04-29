Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $107.71 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 74,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $107,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 225,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

