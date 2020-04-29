Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $111.95 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Capital One Financial worth $111,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

NYSE COF traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 981,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.