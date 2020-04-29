Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $113.96 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.26% of Teradyne worth $113,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,377,498.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,820 shares of company stock worth $6,755,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

