Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $116.36 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,359,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Kinder Morgan worth $116,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $877,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,075,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

