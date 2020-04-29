Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $117.43 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $117,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.34. 43,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.57. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

