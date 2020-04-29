Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $121.08 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Bank of Montreal worth $121,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,328,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 701,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,382. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

