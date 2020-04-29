Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $123.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Emerson Electric worth $123,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

EMR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. 2,017,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.