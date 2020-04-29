Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.19 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,773 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Electronic Arts worth $126,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. 2,935,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,948. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

