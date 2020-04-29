Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $140.09 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $140,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,083. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.42. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.