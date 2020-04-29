Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $143.08 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Realty Income worth $143,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of O traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 233,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.