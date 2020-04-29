Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $144.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 6.04% of Lendingtree worth $144,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lendingtree by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lendingtree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $28.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.02, a PEG ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.93.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

