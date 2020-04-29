Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $163.19 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $163,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,343. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

