Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Motorola Solutions worth $145,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after buying an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.66.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 99,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

