Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of TransUnion worth $126,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Man Group plc raised its position in TransUnion by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $14,982,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 77,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

