Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 286.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Cognex worth $108,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cognex by 31.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 87.2% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 17,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

