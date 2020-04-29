Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994,409 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Exelon worth $147,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 3,193,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

