Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Amphenol worth $113,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. 89,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

