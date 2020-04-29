Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $112,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,895 shares of company stock worth $389,275,657. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $18.70 on Wednesday, hitting $887.06. 445,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $844.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.