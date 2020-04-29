Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,046,164 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of AT&T worth $886,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,676,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444,736. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

