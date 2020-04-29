Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 462,654 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 462,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Suncor Energy worth $105,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. AXA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of SU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 9,019,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,941. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

