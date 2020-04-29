Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,830 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Workday worth $146,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.