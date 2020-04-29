Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Manulife Financial worth $106,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,029,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 171,055 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 542,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,937. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.