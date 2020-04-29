Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,337 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of FedEx worth $125,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.