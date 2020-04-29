Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 78,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of ConocoPhillips worth $143,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,097,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,895,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

